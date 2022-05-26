COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Health officials offer status update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced ion Thursday, May 26 it has updated the COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination webpage to include additional data on people who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

A news release says People are considered up to date when they have received all doses in their primary vaccination series and all recommended booster doses. Officials say everyone age 5 and older, who has received their primary vaccination series, is eligible for their booster dose five months after they have been fully vaccinated. In addition, a second booster dose is recommended for adults 50 and older as well as those 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

In addition to including data by vaccination and booster dose status, DHS released a new data visualization showing the rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status over time . The new graph displays monthly, age-adjusted rates for groups who are unvaccinated, have received only their primary series, and those who have received their primary series and booster.

Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard

Earlier Thursday, Milwaukee County leaders announced significant updates to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, the first dashboard in the country to display COVID-19 data broken down by race & ethnicity.

A news release says the updated dashboard pulls data from state and local sources to show the total number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, testing, and percent positive, and uses a map to geographically demonstrate each of these categories.

The newest updates to the dashboard include a detailed view of demographic information related to both primary series vaccinations and booster vaccinations as well as municipal level vaccination trends.