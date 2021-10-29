COVID vaccine incentive deadline nears for Milwaukee students

Milwaukee Public Schools students 12 and older have until Monday, Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated if they want the $100 incentive that is being offered.

"I think this may be one of the most important classes they will take," said Nicholas Dlapa. "I’m glad the district has decided this is something that we just start pushing to start educating our kids about."

Dlapa, who teaches math and personal finance, said the program has already made a difference in the thought process.

"We did a simulation of a budget where the kids went through based on what their college major was going to be what they thought it was going to be they went and looked at maybe the income of the career what they may be earning," Dlapa said.

Ba Tun is one of the students who got vaccinated and is eligible for a $100 reward.

"I wanted to stay safe and protect my family," Ba Tun said. "I applied for it right away."

Ba Tun is now looking long-term.

"I plan on saving it up," Ba Tun said.

The students are now encouraging others to be smart with their money and incentive -- calculated moves as student loans, auto loans, insurance, and mortgages on the horizon.

"They can make wiser decisions and they’re able to maybe do better than the generations before them who didn’t know the stuff," Dlapa said.

The pilot program is at three MPS schools right now – and will expand to about ten at the start of the next semester.

Again, to receive the $100 incentive, students must be fully vaccinated by Monday, Nov. 1 – and complete the online application by Nov. 15. Learn more about the process.