COVID vaccine booster targeting omicron available at Hayat Pharmacy

Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee is now offering the updated COVID-19 (bivalent) vaccine boosters.

These are the boosters that provide increased protection against the omicron variants of COVID-19.

You are eligible to get the updated booster at least two months after your last COVID-19 dose -- either a booster or your primary series.

People ages 12 and up are eligible for the updated Pfizer booster -- and adults ages 18 and up are eligible for the updated Moderna booster.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Aug. 31, putting final approval in the hands of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

