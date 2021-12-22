Expand / Collapse search

COVID vaccination agreement Milwaukee, police union

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) have signed an agreement that requires union members to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22. 

A news release says members of the MPA who are not vaccinated by Jan. 31, 2022, will be required to wear a mask at all times while on duty except when eating or drinking at a safe social distance.

The voluntary agreement includes provisions for the administration of the vaccination to members while they are on duty. If previously vaccinated, members can receive two hours of administrative leave. The vaccine is mandatory regardless of previous infection status.

The release goes on to say members who are found to be in violation of the agreement will face discipline that includes suspensions and, for repeated violations, possible discharge. That is similar to the consequences general city employees face for violation of vaccination requirements.

The memorandum of understanding signed Tuesday will be in place until the end of 2022 unless there is mutual agreement to extend it or end it sooner.

The MPA represents sworn Police Officers and Detectives of the City of Milwaukee.

