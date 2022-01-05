COVID prompts child care, virtual learning changes

As plans continue to change for schools across Wisconsin, parents are forced to make quick adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some turn to child care centers for support. At Heaven's Touch Christian Learning Center in Racine, the staff is constantly rearranging to host virtual learning.

Balancing the creation of paper plate snowmen and checking math homework is a typical day at Heaven's Touch.

"We’re not the teacher. We’re not trying to do their job, but we are the support system for them as we are the support system for that parent," said Tanya Wooden, Heaven's Touch administrator.

Wooden said the center looks different day to day as they work to accommodate students who need a space for virtual learning.

"When we get last-minute notices, you know, it kind of throws us off a little bit. We can’t pivot as quick," Wooden said.

Heaven's Touch is preparing for another possible shift. The Racine Unified School District returned to in-person learning Wednesday, but the teachers' union is calling for a return to virtual learning until COVID-19 cases decline. Parents are starting to prepare.

"We currently have a waiting list. Just in anticipation, we’ve had so many calls come," said Wooden.

As the back-and-forth continues, Wooden hopes for more communication from schools to help each transition go a little smoother.

"I don’t even think they think about us, but if they looked at us more as partners we could probably streamline things a little bit better," Wooden said.

Heaven's Touch is working on opening a second child care center to accommodate all the families on their waiting list.

RUSD said it is working with students and staff to keep everyone healthy and in school.