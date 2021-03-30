COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Summerfest grounds

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened at the Summerfest grounds along Milwaukee's lakeshore Tuesday, March 30.

There were long lines at Henry Maier Festival Park as people waited for the biggest headliner yet -- not a musical act, but the opportunity to get a shot.

Joe Lamb was among those getting his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

"I feel great. This has been a drag for everyone," said Lamb. "It’s a big deal, so it’s important to get it done."



The clinic opened the same day Gov. Tony Evers announced soon-to-be-expanded eligibility. All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5 -- four weeks earlier than planned.

"I know I’m not alone in feeling the hope, excitement and relief we all have anxiously awaited this year," Gov. Evers said.

Expanded eligibility comes with cases on the rise in Milwaukee County. In the city of Milwaukee, 21% of residents have received their first vaccine dose. Still, thousands who are eligible have not yet been vaccinated.

"There are nearly 40,000 individuals age 65-plus in Milwaukee County that have not yet received a dose of the COVID vaccine," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.



For people like Wendy Regan, finding an appointment and getting her dose at the Summerfest grounds was easy.

"It was 1,2,3, I was in, shot, sat down for 15 minutes," Regan said. "Be safe, follow protocol and get the vaccination."

Gov. Evers said the eligibility date was moved up, in part, because of an expected increase in the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Meanwhile, the vaccine clinic at Summerfest is open by appointment only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and some Saturdays.

