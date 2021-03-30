Everyone in WI age 16 and up COVID-19 vaccine eligible on April 5

Everyone in Wisconsin age 16 and up will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5.

The governor said, "Expanding #COVID19 vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together."

State health officials previously had planned to open vaccinations to the general public on May 1.

More than 1 million people in the state, or about 17% of Wisconsin's population, had completed vaccinations as of this Monday, according to state health officials.

Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine

There continue to be many options available for getting vaccinated, including through DHS, federal, and local community-based vaccination clinics, pharmacies, healthcare providers, local and tribal health departments, and employers. More information about each of these options is available on the COVID-19 where to get vaccinated page.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for individuals age 16 and 17.To find a local vaccine provider visit the COVID-19 vaccine provider map or visit https://vaccinefinder.org. Individuals can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064 with questions or help registering for a vaccination appointment. The hotline is also available in Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish.

Certain vaccine providers are using the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Anyone can register for an appointment using the COVID-19 vaccine registry. After you register, you will be notified when you are able to schedule an appointment. Appointments are based on whether a vaccine provider in your area uses the registry for scheduling and has available vaccine, and your place on the waitlist. Other vaccine providers may use their own scheduling system.

States allowing earlier than expected vaccine eligibility

As of Tuesday afternoon, March 30, the following states have announced a date of when they will open up vaccine eligibility to the general public before May 1.

California: April 15

Colorado: April 2

Connecticut: April 1

Kansas: March 29

Kentucky: April 12

Minnesota: March 30

New Hampshire: April 2

New York: April 6

North Carolina: April 7

Oklahoma: March 29

South Carolina: March 31

Vermont: April 19

Wisconsin: April 5

Associated Press contributed to this report.