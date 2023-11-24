Country Christmas, Candy Cane Lane officially light up for season

article

With Thanksgiving behind us, two popular southeast Wisconsin holiday attractions officially turned on their lights Friday, Nov. 24.

Country Christmas keeps chugging forward with a tradition that takes people back.

"It all comes down to the memories that we make for people," said Kirk Wamser, Country Christmas grounds supervisor.

At the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, the outdoor light display brings in families from all over – including the Wilczewskis from Madison.

"This is a really good way to jump start the holiday season," said Sarah Wilczewski. "We love to come and see the lights, it’s just fun."

Wasmer said it takes more than one million lights to bring Country Christmas to life. On opening night, he thinks about one thing.

"My brain now shifts to Country Christmas 2024, it already goes in planning mode," he said.

Families can roll through Country Christmas or, in West Allis, stroll down Candy Cane Lane. From 96th Street to 92nd Street, more than 300 homes are decked out.

"We wanted to see the lights and enjoy a pretty sight with family," said Julianne Kelly, a newcomer from Pennsylvania visiting family.

Candy Cane Lane lights up for 2023

"They said it’s been going on for 30 some years," Ryan Kelly said.

The neighborhood tradition supports the MACC Fund to find a cure for childhood cancer. In both displays, you may find a glimmer of hope for the holidays.