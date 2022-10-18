Milwaukee County Jail sexual assaults, former correctional officer sentenced

article

A former Milwaukee County correctional officer, accused of sexual assault of two female inmates at the Milwaukee County Jail, was sentenced to three years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17.

Gilberto Ferndanez-Rosa, 27, pleaded guilty to one count each of third-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault on Oct. 14. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea negotiation with prosecutors.

Nine months of Fernandez-Rosa's three years is to be served at the Milwaukee County House of Correction, the remainder in prison. He was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision and must register as a sex offender upon his release due to the third-degree sexual assault charge.

Prosecutors accused Fernandez-Rosa of touching an inmate inappropriately near her cell and forcing her to touch him inappropriately in her cell on separate occasions. During a third incident, a criminal complaint states Fernandez-Rosa exposed himself to a woman at a "work station" and forced her to touch him inappropriately after she told him to "get out of here."

The first incident happened at some point between September and December 2020. The second two incidents happened Jan. 23, 2021 (the defendant's birthday) and Jan. 24, 2021, respectively, according to the complaint.

Fernandez-Rosa resigned his position as a correctional officer at the Milwaukee County Jail after he was charged. In a statement, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at that time: "The resignation of Mr. Fernandez-Rosa is reflective of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office holding its members to a high standard and an acknowledgment that he could no longer uphold the high honor of his employment."