Sheriff: Correctional officer charged with sex assault resigns

Gilberto Fernandez-Rosa, 26, resigned his position as a correctional officer at the Milwaukee County Jail after he was charged with sexual assault, the sheriff announced Tuesday, Feb. 9. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted an inmate and former colleague.

Fernandez-Rosa faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault (inmate by correctional officer) and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Fernandez-Rosa touched an inmate inappropriately near her cell and forced her to touch him inappropriately in her cell on separate occasions.

During a third incident, a criminal complaint says Fernandez-Rosa exposed himself to a woman at a "work station" and forced her to touch him inappropriately after she told him to "get out of here."

The first incident happened at some point between September and December 2020.

The second two incidents happened Jan. 23, 2021 (the defendant's birthday) and Jan. 24, 2021, respectively, according to the complaint.

Fernandez-Rosa was arrested Friday, Jan. 29, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced, indicating a woman in their custody came forward and alleged sexual assault by a correctional officer.

He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, Feb. 3 and cash bond was set at $10,000.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas issued the following statement Tuesday: "The resignation of Mr. Fernandez-Rosa is reflective of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office holding its members to a high standard and an acknowledgment that he could no longer uphold the high honor of his employment."