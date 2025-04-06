Contact 6 helps consumers save $13,000 in March 2025

The Brief Contact 6 helped a woman get a $529 refund for a rental car after her flight was significantly delayed. A woman says Contact 6 got her gym membership canceled after more than a year of trying on her own. In all, consumers say Contact 6 helped them resolve 13 cases in March amounting to $13,327.80.



It's a huge disappointment: getting to the airport for a big family vacation and your flight is delayed with no end in sight.

One Oak Creek family scrambled to make new travel plans at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Then, they asked Contact 6 for help getting their money back.

Travel plans disrupted

What we know:

When her family's flight to Orlando was delayed, Sonia Oliden-Lee says the gate agent suggested they fly to Tampa instead and drive the remainder.

"We're a family of four. We save up for these trips every four or five years," said Oliden-Lee. "I've got two kids with me so I'm like, "Sure, let's do it. We'll just drive."

Oliden-Lee says gate agents in both Milwaukee and Tampa told her the airline would cover the cost of her rental car. Once the trip was over, the airline denied her claim for a car rental refund.

"We don't do that for guests," Oliden-Lee recalls being told over the phone. "I don't know why they would tell you that."

Oliden-Lee filed a complaint form with Contact 6 and got a refund of $529.

"I can tell you 110%, there's no way I would have gotten a penny back from them if it wasn't for Contact 6 being involved," said Oliden-Lee.

Gym membership cancellation

By the numbers:

In March, Contact 6 helped consumers save $13,327.80 and resolved 13 cases, like Mary Yanke's in Milwaukee.

Yanke had a fitness membership for years. When the gym closed, Yanke says it transferred her contract to another athletic club. She wanted to cancel.

"Every month, they were taking out $30.55," said Yanke. "I tried calling and it's all automated. So, I said, "I'll write to them."

Mary Yanke

Yanke says after more than a year and four unanswered letters, Contact 6 got her membership deactivated.

"I was shocked," said Yanke. "The first day (Contact 6) contacted me, the (gym) contacted me that afternoon."

Car rental refund

Just a couple of blocks away from Yanke, Gary Worm just got a new car engine. Worm was told the automaker would pay for his car rental while his vehicle was in the shop.

"They just kept putting me off and putting me off. About six months later, I called Contact 6," said Worm.

Gary Worm

Work finally got $2,571.89 for his rental car. His new engine is running smoothly, too.

Need help?

What you can do:

In March, Contact 6 also resolved issues with a home warranty company, a home improvement contractor and several big box stories.

