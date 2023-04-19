Concert for the Cure; 2 strangers connected by cancer

One way or another – cancer has touched all our lives. From Elkhorn to West Bend, FOX6 News traveled our viewing area for a story about two strangers connected by cancer.

When they get playing, Ronnie Baird and his friends can’t stop the beat.

"It’s the best feeling – words can’t really describe it," Baird told us. The group Band Aged has been together for the last 8 years. Baird is the drummer.

Ronnie Baird

"There’s a bunch of old guys up there who can still come together," joked keyboardist Robert Dunne.

Their friendship spans decades -- through good times and bad.

"Cancer, it’s all over the place," lamented Dunne. "It’s horrible but when someone that close has it – it really hits you hard."

Ronnie Baird

In 2013, Baird was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer.

"One morning I just woke up and rubbing my throat. Saw a big lump coming through," Baird remembers.

Chemotherapy was grueling. Baird lost 42 pounds. He thought he was going to die.

"I told my family no crying. I said, no matter how bad you see me get, please don’t cry in front of me. I’m fighting for my life here – I can’t see you upset because that will make me feel like I’m hurting them," Baird said.

In 2016 Baird’s father, James Pettit, lost his battle with Leukemia. Baird forced himself to search for meaning.

"In many ways, I said this before and people quite don’t understand it – cancer saved me," Baird said. "Cancer just does something to you that gives you an even better outlook - beating it changes you."

That was the moment Band Aged took on a whole new gig -- helping others. The guys started Concert for the Cure – putting on annual shows to help raise money for local cancer patients.

"It’s not just the money we’re raising, it’s that love from everyone. People they don’t even know are coming to pay tribute to them," Baird said.

Their first eight concerts generated a total of $80,000. Their next concert is coming up on April 23. The money made that afternoon will go to 19-year-old Justin Sennott of West Bend.

‘I’m so young," Sennott told us. "So much of my life has been taken away. I don’t know why it’s happening."

Sennott was diagnosed with leukemia for a second time last year. His first diagnosis came at age 15.

Justin Sennott

"I had to have a hip and knee replacement because of the steroids they gave me. They destroy your bones," Sennott said.

Sennott said Baird heard about his condition and reached out over social media.

"Words can’t describe how thankful I am. It’s an honor that they picked me," Sennott said. "They could have done it for anyone, and they picked me."

Justin Sennott

The two have never met in person.

"It’s hard not to think about your dad who passed from leukemia, and then you’re helping another person with leukemia," Baird said. "It hits home more. It does."

Baird just celebrated 10 years cancer-free. He hopes that can help inspire others to fight and never miss a beat.

"For every bad thing that happens, there’s got to be a good out of it," Baird said.

Concert for the Cure is Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. It’s at Bub’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Germantown.