Community Within the Corridor lease terminations amid high TCE

More than two months after a toxic chemical forced more than 100 people out of Milwaukee's Community Within the Corridor apartment complex, they're being asked to terminate their leases.

One tenant said he's had to live in eight different hotels. He said he can't catch a break, adding that his car broke down due to all the traveling to and from each hotel.

He said he learned that by the end of June, the apartment management will cut off his housing reimbursements.

"I got to keep acting like it's OK because I got to," said Bennie Oliver.

Outside their hotel on Saturday, June 10, as his family drew pictures of what they want their future home to look like, Oliver said his focus is finding a permanent roof over their heads.

In March, the family was evacuated from the Community Within the Corridor apartments after the discovery of exceptionally high TCE levels. It is a toxic, cancer-causing chemical.

"It's not cool when your kids say, ‘Daddy, another hotel…’" said Oliver.

On June 7, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent an update to tenants. In the letter, the DNR said data collection will not be completed until winter 2023 or later.

Oliver said a day later, he got the worst news.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They said the 27th is your last check of that, and after that, you're on your own," said Oliver.

Oliver said CWC management offered a voluntary lease termination by June 16 and $5,000 to each household.

Community Within the Corridor

"This is not right," said Oliver. "What do you mean I am on my own? I did everything right."

CWC management has refused to speak to FOX6 on camera. In a statement, CWC called the DNR's timing expectations disappointing. CWC said because of the state's re-occupancy requirements, residents have to go.

"You just keep breaking your kids' hearts," said Oliver. "We're going to move to a new house, baby."

Oliver's family has set up an online fundraising account to help them get back on their feet.

June 16 is the deadline to sign that voluntary lease termination, and that's not sitting well with some residents.