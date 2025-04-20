Community Projects for Seniors giving back with Easter meals

Lisa Fohey with Community Projects for Seniors joined FOX6 WakeUp from Franklin High School, where crews are hard at work cooking up Easter meals for those in need.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - More than 3,000 meals will be going out to low-income seniors on Easter morning thanks to Community Projects for Seniors.
More than a hundred volunteers at Franklin High School are hard at work cooking and preparing the meals.
