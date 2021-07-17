Community listening sessions aid MPS in relief money allocation

As school districts plan their fall re-opening, addressing the impact and fallout from COVID-19 is still very much at the forefront.

Community members in Milwaukee are being asked to help prioritize relief dollars to help kids get the safe and high-quality education that is needed.

From figuring out distance learning to navigating in-person learning in late spring, stimulus funds helped Milwaukee Public Schools work through the challenges of the pandemic.

"With Esser II dollars, we spent a lot of money on facilities and loss learning – so, therefore, materials, tutoring service and those things, after-school wraparound services, technology for our young people, as well," said Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley.

Posley said the focus is now on the next component of the relief fund, where Milwaukee Public Schools will receive $506 million over three years, of which 20% must be reserved to mitigate learning loss. Five priority areas have been identified: accelerating learning, health and wellness, facilities, technology and extracurricular engagement.

The community was asked to engage in listening sessions and share information and input regarding the use of the COVID-19 relief grant funds.

"I just wanted to be more involved," said Nicole, an MPS parent.

"I perhaps like the money not to go to medical testing of children in school," said Dawn, an MPS parent.

Despite a slight disruption, parents shared their thoughts and expressed children's needs.

"I think providing teachers with more resources, better provide them with a better way to help our kids, I think that’s a lot to do with this" a parent said.

As the last of five sessions concluded Saturday, July 17, these talks are just the beginning of changes and high hopes.

"That we all just come out of this on top," Posley said.

For parents, there is a survey that can be filled out online.

The goal is to gather all of the data and present it to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors in August. They will then weigh in and also allow another opportunity for the community to engage.