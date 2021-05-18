Waukesha County school mask requirements: Some relaxed amid CDC advice

article

Relaxed COVID restrictions for places of learning are to becoming more plentiful in Waukesha County.

Starting on Tuesday, May 18, Waukesha County Technical College will no longer require students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks while on the main Pewaukee or Waukesha campuses.

Additionally, social distancing will no longer need to be practiced by those who are fully vaccinated. For individuals who have not been vaccinated or are considered high risk, however, face coverings are highly recommended.

Elmbrook Schools also indicated on Tuesday that effectively immediately, face coverings will move from required to recommended for all students, staff, and all other persons on all School District of Elmbrook properties – and apply to all district functions, activities, and athletics.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged for any unvaccinated individual. There will be two exceptions where masks will be required:

Athletics - When traveling, the host school expectations must be followed along with WIAA expectations for the end-of-season tournament series.

Transportation - Due to federal regulations, face masks must still be worn on all school buses.

Elmbrook officials say they will continue to ask families to report symptoms of illness when calling in a child’s absence to school. They will also continue to deploy current COVID suspect disease protocol, asking families if their child meets COVID symptom criteria to either quarantine for 10 days or provide a laboratory-confirmed COVID negative test before returning to school.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.