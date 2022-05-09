College Possible helps lower-income students earn degree

College Possible is a program dedicated to helping lower-income families navigate the process of earning a college degree.

The organization is celebrating 55 college graduates this year.

One student is earning a master's degree from Marquette thanks to the help of College Possible

"The college access and success journey can be complex…" said Kellie Sigh, VP of site leadership and executive director for College Possible

Kellie Sigh

This is where College Possible helps connect the dots.

"There’s clear proof that when you have someone coming alongside of you, who’s cheering you on, who’s supporting you, who’s encouraging you and helping to connect the dots, that’s where the success can really happen," said Sigh.

As it did for Biluge Ntabala.

Biluge Ntabala

"They’re literally the only ones that have been following up with me, throughout these four years, which is a long time," she said.

Born in Congo, and raised in Rwanda, when Ntabala came to the United States she did not speak English – or understand the education system.

"I knew that I was going to need to rely on someplace, some program anything that would be able to assist me."

Ntabala enrolled in College possible at her high school -- Milwaukee High School for the Arts. The program helps students study for the ACT and SAT, apply to colleges, then find scholarships and financial aid opportunities.

"For a lot of refugees and immigrants, that information is not provided to them," she said.

Ntabala now has a bachelor's degree in political science and is finishing her master's in international affairs from Marquette.

With 19 partner high schools in the M ilwaukee area, College Possible helps 1,400 students every year. The program has 55 college graduates this year.

"I think it should be in every high school and everywhere, every state,"

College Possible will recruit a new class of junior high school students this fall.

