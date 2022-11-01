City of Milwaukee Christmas tree to be harvested Tuesday

City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division is harvesting the annual City Christmas Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Erwin Boehme from his home located on 58th Street near Lloyd.

Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee Police Department escort to downtown where it will be placed outside Fiserv Forum.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree at Deer District – Illuminated by We Energies will be on display beginning with a public tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18.

The tree will be decorated by DPW Forestry staff in preparation for the lighting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

2022 marks the 109th year of the Christmas tree lighting in Milwaukee, the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s.

For the 2022 City Christmas Tree Harvest, the City of Milwaukee is again partnering with Black Husky Brewing.