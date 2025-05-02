Cinco de Mayo: Milwaukee festival organizers, police plan for safety

The Brief Cinco de Mayo celebrations start this weekend in Milwaukee. Several changes this year, compared to past years, aim to keep everyone safe. From increased police patrols to street closures, expect to see changes.



Cinco de Mayo celebrations start this weekend, and as many people gear up to take part in the festivities, expect to see added police presence and safety measures in Milwaukee.

Local festivities

Local perspective:

Alejandro Rivera, owner of Rivera's Western Wear, described past Cinco de Mayo festivities in the city as "a mess."

"There's usually lots of cars with flags. People drinking," he said.

Rivera's shop is located on Cesar Chavez Drive, a corridor known for drivers to spontaneously gather and parade on Milwaukee's south side. He expects this year will be different.

Cinco de Mayo parade in Milwaukee

"We are closing in the street here between Greenfield and Mineral, so it is all the way down to the corner, and then we are having an outdoor market. We have a lot of vendors, lots of food trucks, too," said Sinai Mendoza, executive director of the Cesar Chaves Business Improvement District.

Mendoza said this is the first time the street will be closed for the outdoor festival. They hope it will become a tradition for folks in the area – and a safe space. She said there will also be a strong police presence during the festival on Sunday.

"I think they will much rather see something that there is a much more controlled environment than the car, cruising up and down, reckless driving, not only putting the drivers in danger, but pedestrians," he said.

Cinco de Mayo parade in Milwaukee

It's the same method that is followed at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Humboldt Park, where preparation is underway for an event expected to see about 3,000 people.

"We have zero tolerance for nonsense, expecting everybody to be in the best behavior and just come and enjoy as a family," said Walter Garron, organizer of the Humboldt Park event.

Both festival organizers FOX6 News spoke to said no alcohol would be permitted.

Police patrols

What they're saying:

To ensure the public's safety, Milwaukee police are also making their presence known; there will be increased patrols throughout the city.

"Unfortunately, there's been other incidents that have occurred in the past," MPD Sgt. Efrain Cornejo said. "We've seen injured individuals, we've seen injured officers, unfortunately, you know? So we really hope that the public that is participating in the festivities does it safely."

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Cornejo said additional efforts include closing specific streets with barriers to enhance safety.

"We are also aware that, you know, they make me move to other locations, and we're prepared if that were the case," he said.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated portions of this report from Spanish to English.