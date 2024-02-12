Chrystul Kizer arrested in Louisiana following bail-jumping charges

The U.S. Marshals were looking for Chrystul Kizer after Milwaukee County prosecutors charged her with disorderly conduct in January 2024.

They found her more than 1,000 miles from the area with the man she said was trying to rape her last month.

In June 2018, Kenosha County prosecutors had just accused then-17-year-old Kizer of killing 34-year-old Randall Volar, setting his house on fire and stealing his car.

Chrystul Kizer

Prosecutors say it was premeditated, but Kizer said it was self-defense.

A 2019 article in The Washington Post found Volar abused and trafficked her. In 2020, a handful of groups posted $400,000 so that Kizer could be free on bond until her trial.

Then, last month, Milwaukee police said she called 9-1-1 from an apartment near 17th and Wright. She claimed a man had his hands on her and tried to rape her.

Though police said they could hear the man say "stop hitting me," according to a criminal complaint, when police arrived, Kizer was using abusive and profrane language toward the man, and repeatedly yelled at police before they say she lunged at the man and hit him in the face.

Kizer was arrested and released the following day.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office chose not to prosecute initially. The office changed course on Jan. 22, triggering bail jumping charges in Kenosha County.

The U.S. Marshals told FOX6 News they found the 23-year-old woman with the man she accused of raping her last month: David Melton, 47, a registered sex offender.

Authorities found the pair in a Louisiana parking lot.

Melton was arrested as well for violating his probation. The two now sit in jail there, awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

A criminal defense attorney said it’s possible Kizer would have to forfeit the $400,000 posted as bail.