Christmas tree pickup; Milwaukee couple cashes in, helps others

For a time earlier this month, it was not clear how the City of Milwaukee was going to deal with discarded Christmas trees. That issue has since been cleared up. But in the meantime, one couple that had a solution to the problem is cashing in and helping others too.

Small business owners Sam and Alyssa Wisneski stepped up when Milwaukee residents were not sure how to dispose of their festive pines this holiday season.

"This is brand new this year," Wisneski said.

The pair started up Milwaukee Tree Pick Up. For just $26, the couple's small but energetic crew (known as Tree Picker Upper Specialists) will pick up your discarded tree within 72 hours.

"We come, we pick up your tree. We're in and out in just a couple of minutes, and then we gather all the trees in our trailer and then we bring them to a Milwaukee dropoff site," Wisneski said.

From there, the holiday pine is composted.

There is another mission behind this environmental effort. The Wisneskis have committed to donating 10% of their proceeds to charity.

"The really cool thing we're doing is we're donating 10% of sales to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission which is a really great way to give back this holiday season," Wisneski said. "There's a lot of people in Milwaukee that are in need of diapers. So we're helping them out."

Sam Wisneski

The Wisneskis may be familiar to some because they have two other businesses in town. Those are Chillwaukee and Sweet Little Box Co.

Milwaukee's Christmas tree collection

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works began its curbside Christmas tree collection on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Christmas trees should be placed at the standard collection point in the alley or at the curb, be free of all decorations, and should not be bagged. DPW crews will begin the citywide collection as a separate operation from the weekly garbage service, and will adjust the collection service based on the volume of trees placed for pickup.

Learn more about the City of Milwaukee curbside pick up of Christmas trees.