Milwaukee curbside Christmas tree collection begins Dec. 26

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works on Tuesday, Dec. 26 will begin curbside Christmas tree collection. It comes weeks after confusion surrounding changes to the city's policy.

Christmas trees should be placed at the standard collection point in the alley or at the curb, be free of all decorations, and should not be bagged.

DPW crews will begin the citywide collection as a separate operation from the weekly garbage service, and will adjust the collection service based on the volume of trees placed for pickup.

Christmas tree set outside for pickup

All collected trees will be sustainably composted. Those wanting to dispose of their tree directly can do so by visiting a city drop-off center during regular hours of operation.

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Dec. 12 adopted a resolution directing the Department of Public Works to pick up and responsibly dispose of Christmas trees.

The file, introduced by Alderman Robert J. Bauman and unanimously adopted by the Council, came in response to news that the Department of Public Works (DPW) would cease curbside collection of real Christmas trees after being noticed for non-compliance by the Department of Natural Resources.

"Curbside tree collection following Christmas is a valuable service that our residents utilize and plan around, and many were upset when that service was set to disappear on short notice before the holidays. As such, the Council acted to ensure that tree collection would continue this year," said Alderman Bauman.

Sanitation Holiday Reminders

December 22nd or 25th – No garbage or recycling collection.

January 1st – No garbage or recycling collection.

414-286-CITY (2489). Collection schedules shift after holidays and can be found at Milwaukee.gov/collectionday or by calling

Additional information and updates can be found by visiting Milwaukee.gov/holidaytrees.