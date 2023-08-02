Children’s Wisconsin expands services, Milwaukee’s northwest side

article

Children’s Wisconsin wants to expand its clinic on Milwaukee’s northwest side and relocate it next to the Uihlein Soccer Park.

A news release says the new Good Hope Clinic building would allow for urgent care services to be provided in an area of Milwaukee that has the second-largest pediatric population.

The release says the new building would allow Children’s Wisconsin to expand primary care services offered at Good Hope Pediatrics, currently at 7720 Good Hope Road, and add a pediatric-dedicated urgent care with daytime and evening hours, and onsite imaging services.

Children’s Wisconsin is working with Weas Development, who would build and own the 20,000 square-foot building. Proposals and zoning requests have been submitted to the City of Milwaukee and will need to be approved before the project can move forward.

The plan is to break ground on the building in early 2024 and to open mid-year 2025.

When the new Good Hope Clinic opens in 2025, Children’s Wisconsin will transfer urgent care services currently offered at Mayfair Clinic, 3040 N. 117th Street in Wauwatosa, to the new clinic.