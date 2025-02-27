Children’s Wisconsin's Rally Round evolves from Al's Run & Walk

article

Children’s Wisconsin announced on Thursday, Feb. 27 a new event, Rally Round, a celebratory pep rally for patients, families, teams, care providers.

Rally Round

What we know:

Rally Round for Children’s Wisconsin will be held at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Sept. 13, 2025 and feature music, games, sports, maker spaces, food trucks and more for attendees of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Those who take part will also have the opportunity to form a team to fundraise for Children’s Wisconsin and honor loved ones by walking or running on the Milwaukee Mile track.

Early bird discounts for the event are available now at childrenswi.org/rallyround, and all kids 17 and under can attend for free.

The backstory:

A news release says Rally Round is serving as the evolution of Al’s Run & Walk — which was founded by legendary Marquette University men’s basketball coach Al McGuire in 1978.

Rally Round was concepted after more than a year of community conversations and research. It takes what participants loved about the original event while offering a new way to connect with and celebrate kids.

Just as it was with Al’s Run & Walk, 100 percent of funds raised through Rally Round will support Children’s Wisconsin’s care, advocacy, research and education efforts throughout the state.

News conference on Thursday

What you can do:

For more information about Rally Round and to register, visit childrenswi.org/rallyround.