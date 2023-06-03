Milwaukee shooting near Atkinson Library, child dead: medical examiner

A child was fatally shot in Milwaukee Saturday night, June 3.

It happened near the Atkinson Library near 20th and Atkinson.

The child was shot at the location on Atkinson and then dropped off at the fire department on 27th and Capitol and then transported to Children’s Wisconsin, where they died.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.