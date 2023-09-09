Child sexual assault, Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child – the alleged crime taking place nearly a year ago.

A criminal complaint states the victim, who was 15 years old at the time, had run away from home on Sept. 20, 2022. A friend took her to a home near Lovers Lane and Florist.

There, the complaint states the friend told the victim that when 31-year-old Quintrell Rowe "says to do something, just do it and 'we're going to get paid.'" Later that night, prosecutors say Rowe and the victim engaged in sexual acts.

Rowe was arrested and admitted he ordered the victim and her friend an Uber, per the complaint. He said the three of them were "smoking marijuana" and all three of them engaged in sexual acts at the home.

Rowe made his initial court appearance Sept. 3 and had cash bond set at $3,000.