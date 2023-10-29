Child dead after car crash into tree in Milwaukee; driver arrested

A child is dead and another hurt after a car crashed into a tree on Milwaukee's northwest side Saturday, Oct. 28. Police arrested the driver of the car.

The aftermath of a deadly crash sits on the corner of 76th and Bobolink.

Fatal crash at 76th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

"He’s a kid. No kid should go through that," said Nelly Hulsey. "It really did something to me. I still have a vision of him laying there right now."

Hulsey, a barber, was working in a nearby shop when the crash happened Saturday evening.

Milwaukee police say a 30-year-old driver lost control of the car and crashed.

"When the guys in the barbershop ran across the street and I saw them standing over somebody," Hulsey said.

Police say paramedics took a 4-year-old child to the hospital. That child is in stable condition. The medical examiner said an 11-year-old boy died in the crash.

"I ran over. It was a kid. So I just started giving him CPR until the ambulance came," Hulsey said.

Hulsey placed a card and stuffed animal at the crash site.

"I felt like I didn’t do too much for him yesterday when I was giving him CPR. I felt I didn’t do too much. I’m just giving him love and support," Hulsey said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is expected to review this case.