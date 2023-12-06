New Year’s Eve fireworks show; lit from Cheer District

article

Cheer District will display fireworks on New Year’s Eve for the community.

The fireworks will be lit from Deer District’s flat lot, off the corner of W. State Street and N. 6th Street.

The fireworks will begin around 8:30 p.m., following the 6 p.m. show of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters at Fiserv Forum.

Tickets for the two Harlem Globetrotters shows on Dec. 31 (1 p.m. and 6 p.m.) are available at www.FiservForum.com.

The fireworks are free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. New Year’s Eve specials will be available throughout the evening at The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill, Good City Brewing, Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, Fat Tuesday and The Trade.

For more information on the fireworks show, please visit www.DeerDistrict.com.