Chantia Lewis sentenced; 30 days in jail, 3 years probation

Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lewis pleaded guilty last month to a felony: misconduct in public office.

Per state statute, the judge in Lewis' case sent an official order to Milwaukee City Hall. It said Lewis forfeited her office – and she was removed from her elected position.

Prosecutors claim Lewis took more than $21,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements with the city. They say Lewis used campaign funds to pay for family trips and other personal expenses. She pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Lewis also pleaded no contest to intentionally accepting illegal disbursements. The state dismissed three other charges – for theft (embezzlement), theft by fraud, and intentionally filing a false report.

Lewis represented Milwaukee's northwest side in the 9th aldermanic district. Her seat is now vacant; to fill her seat, Common Council President José Pérez ordered a special election, timed with the already-scheduled 2023 spring election.

