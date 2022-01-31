Catholic Schools Week kicks off with helping community

Catholic Schools Week kicked off on Monday, Jan. 31. It is a week to celebrate Catholic education across the country.

FOX6 News visited St. Vincent Pallotti where students started the celebration by giving back to the community.

Students are making sandwiches for those to eat at the Milwaukee Food Outreach Center.

"Some people don’t have a roof over their head, they don’t have food so for me this is a big thing for helping them, it makes a big difference even if it’s just a sandwich," said Santiago Lopez, an 8th grader at St. Vincent Pallotti. He's helping his classmates.

"It makes me feel excited," he said.

Like fourth-grader Claranette Murray who’s making 500 sandwiches to donate.

"It makes me feel happy to help others because I haven’t did this in a long time," she said.

Catholic schools week is celebrated across the country, for students at St. Vincent Pallotti these sandwiches are just the start of many activities this week

"Tomorrow, we’re having a jazz lunch theme. There is going to be a live jazz group, and then we’re going to have a nice lunch," said Lopez. "Wednesday, every grade gets a certain color, so it’s going to be like a big giant rainbow."

A colorful reminder -- when people come together they can create something beautiful and delicious.

"Not a lot of people have things like I do. They are less unfortunate people out there so it’s just good to help and give back," said Lopez.

This year marks the 48th Catholic Schools Week.

The different activities focus on how young people can contribute to the church, community and nation.

Catholic schools week goes until Feb. 5. View other Catholic Schools Week resources in Milwaukee.