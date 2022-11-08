Expand / Collapse search

Case High School stabbing, 15-year-old arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A boy, 16, was stabbed at Case High School Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8.

Police said the student was stabbed in the back around 1 p.m.

A 15-year-old was arrested. Police said the knife used was brought to school from home.

After the stabbing, a "soft lockdown" was initiated at the school. 

Police said there was no interaction between the two before the stabbing, and this appears to have been a random incident.