Case High School stabbing, 15-year-old arrested

A boy, 16, was stabbed at Case High School Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8.

Police said the student was stabbed in the back around 1 p.m.

A 15-year-old was arrested. Police said the knife used was brought to school from home.

After the stabbing, a "soft lockdown" was initiated at the school.

Police said there was no interaction between the two before the stabbing, and this appears to have been a random incident.