Case High School stabbing, 15-year-old arrested
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A boy, 16, was stabbed at Case High School Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8.
Police said the student was stabbed in the back around 1 p.m.
A 15-year-old was arrested. Police said the knife used was brought to school from home.
After the stabbing, a "soft lockdown" was initiated at the school.
Police said there was no interaction between the two before the stabbing, and this appears to have been a random incident.