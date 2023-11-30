Cars for special needs kids; 'Go Baby Go' program changing lives

It's like Christmas morning in October inside a Marquette University classroom. The students are like Santa’s helpers working on a big gift any kid would dream about getting.

"It can’t do anything but bring a smile to your face," research engineer Molly Erikson said.

Volunteers are putting together motorized cars, but also working to take them apart. Drew Donahoe helps lead the group. He takes them through the steps of rewiring and retrofitting the mini-cars. The team makes sure each is a perfect fit for a special kid.

"It is really great when the therapist presents us with a problem," Donahoe said "Can we do this for our child? We get to figure out how to do it and how to put that into the car?"

The Go Baby Go program is a partnership with Children's Wisconsin and Marquette University. Students help bring designs to life for kids with special needs.

"We love our students to see what they can do in the world to help others," Erikson said. She manages the program at Marquette.

Students replace foot pedals and steering wheels with big buttons to help make them go -- boosting seats and tightening belts for each little vehicle.

"We work with the therapist to see what would be a good fit for that child and then we make them a custom car," Erikson said.

The retrofitted cars make exploration a little easier for kids who are living with disabilities, at the same time benefitting students.

"It gave me all these new skills that I can use in the real world and I can use outside of the classroom for other projects," engineering student Jorge Andre Torres Carrion said.

The cars are being built for kids like Garnet Davis.

"It’s hopefully going to allow him to have some fun with his big sisters," said Taylor Skaggs, Garnet's mother.

The 1-year-old boy had a traumatic birth and went without oxygen for 27 minutes.

"He was completely purple, and they said there was severe brain damage, a skull fracture and that his prognosis was, he was going to be a vegetable," Skaggs said.

In the last few months, Garnet has seen major improvements. In January, his parents learned about Go Baby Go and have been looking forward to getting a car.

"Compared to where he was and now, there’s been a massive improvement," said Chad Davis, Garnet's father.

Divya Shah and Lauren Tyson are part of the team at Children's Wisconsin. They have been working with Garnet to give him new freedom.

"He does not have any independent mobility, so that’s kind of our biggest targeted population," Shah said.

The physical therapists look at head and postural control as well as the boy's alignment and how far Garnet can reach. His first ride isn't easy, but with some adjustments he starts to get the hang of it. He learns to push the button, while his dad helps guide the way.

"My hopes for our future is that he’s happy and this car makes him pretty happy," Garnet's mom said.

A little car is making a big difference and giving kids like Garnet a chance to be in the driver’s seat for a change.

More than 300 cars have been given to children through the program. The cars are free for each family and typically go to kids between 9 months and 5 years old. Families can apply and learn more about Go Baby Go online.