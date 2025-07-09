article

The Brief A man accused of making terrorist threats against Carroll University is set for trial. Prosecutors charged Timothy Hoeller three years ago for comments he made about a potential mass shooting. Twice in the past three years, his case has been suspended while he received court-ordered medication at a state mental hospital.



A Milwaukee man accused of making terrorist threats against Carroll University is finally set for trial.

The backstory:

Prosecutors charged Timothy Hoeller three years ago for comments he made about a potential mass shooting on the university's campus in Waukesha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hoeller has bipolar disorder. Twice in the past three years, his case has been suspended while he received court-ordered medication at a state mental hospital.

Prosecutors offered Hoeller a plea deal this week. His attorney urged him to accept it, but Hoeller declined.

Featured article

"Through many emails back and forth, my client has made it clear that he is rejecting that offer. So that’s the long part of it," said Paul Bucher, Hoeller's defense attorney. "The short part of it is, where do we go from here? I’d like to resolve this case judge, otherwise I think we should set it for trial."

What's next:

The case is now scheduled for a three-day trial starting Oct. 21. In the meantime, Hoeller remains free on $1,000 bond.