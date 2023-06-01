Cardinal Stritch University for sale after closing in May

Cardinal Stritch University is up for sale less than two weeks after holding its final commencement, an online real estate listing shows.

The campus carries a $24 million price tag, listed at 607,000 square feet. The university held its final commencement May 21 after more than 80 years of educating students.

Cardinal Stritch's closure was announced in April. President Dan Scholz explained the reasons, which included dropping enrollment and other problems.

The Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi opened the school that would become Stritch in 1937. Scholz said the sisters accepted the recommendation of the University's Board of Trustees to close educational programs.





