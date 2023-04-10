Cardinal Stritch University closing, 'wind down' of operations starts May 22

Cardinal Stritch University is closing, President Dr. Dan Scholz announced Monday, April 10.

In his announcement, President Scholz said the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi accepted the recommendation of the University's Board of Trustees to suspend and cancel all educational services effective May 22, 2023, and begin the "wind down" of university operations after the current spring semester.

Scholz said this decision was necessary after examining options, noting the "fiscal realities," including "downward enrollment trends, the pandemic, the need for more resources and mounting operational challenges presented a no-win situation."

"I am profoundly sad for students, faculty, staff, alumni, board of trustees, benefactors, business partners and the community overall, and of course, for the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. We share their pain and sorrow," said Scholz.

Scholz said it was determined that Cardinal Stritch could no longer continue to provide the high-quality educational experiences that students deserve, and they are now shifting their focus toward helping and supporting students, faculty and staff "and doing the best we can to wind down operations."

Scholz said the university's "bittersweet" final commencement will be May 21 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. He said to the extent financially possible, they will provide academic services this summer to a limited number of students so they have the opportunity to meet graduation requirements. He added that they were finalizing partnerships with local colleges/universities for other students. He said they would work with new students not yet enrolled to help them transfer to another school. He said for faculty and staff, they would continue to provide the employee assistance program and work with them on employment matters.

The president noted the university has been in existence for more than 85 years, founded in 1937, providing liberal arts education grounded in Franciscan values.