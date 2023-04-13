Cardinal Stritch closing, UWM support for students

article

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Thursday, April 13 announced grants and dedicated transfer support for Cardinal Stritch University students who want to enroll in 2023.

According to a news release, UWM is inviting Cardinal Stritch students to apply for free with a "streamlined admissions process." Undergraduate and graduate students can get started immediately at on UWM's website.

"We want Stritch students to know that we’re here for you," said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. "We are saddened by Stritch’s pending closure and understand students are worried about what’s next. UWM has the programs to help Stritch students complete their degrees, and we know that our diverse, engaged campus will welcome them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The offer to Cardinal Stritch students interested in enrolling at UWM for summer or fall of this year guarantees:

$1,000 transition grant if they apply by June 1

Dedicated admissions advisors

Streamlined application review and decision process.

Featured article

UWM offers more than 200 academic programs and is a "top-tier research university," allowing undergraduate and graduate students to gain research experience before embarking on careers.

The news release also said UWM provides "continual, diverse and broad-based support for students" – including multicultural centers, academic tutoring centers and resource centers, such as those dedicated to veterans, women and LGBTQ students. There are also nine spiritual and religious communities among nearly 300 student organizations, including Panther Catholic, the release said.