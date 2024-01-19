Car thefts; Waukesha, West Allis police work to solve crimes

article

West Allis and Waukesha police are investigating car thefts that took place at two International Autos dealerships on Thursday, Jan. 11.

West Allis police say around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, officers responded to a report of a burglary at International Autos along Highway 100. Officers determined that overnight, several people broke in through a garage door at the business, obtained keys and stole three Audi vehicles.

On the same morning, two Mercedes vehicles were taken from the International Autos dealerships in Waukesha, police said. Both of the Mercedes were recovered in Chicago.

Mercedes dealership in Waukesha

Officials tell FOX6 News they suspect the car thefts are connected.