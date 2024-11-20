Car, semi collide in Dodge County crash; 1 hurt, arrested for OWI

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured following a crash in Dodge County on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The crash involved a passenger car and a semi.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the Town of Rubicon.

The initial investigation shows a 2021 Infinity passenger car was northbound on Goodland Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road N.

The vehicle was struck by a 2024 Western Star semi traveling westbound on County Road N.

The vehicle was pushed into the north ditch where both vehicles came to a rest.

The driver of the Infinity, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee, was extricated from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken from the scene by Hartford Paramedics and later flown by Flight For Life to the Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The driver of the Infinity was arrested for operating while impaired, first offense.

The operator of the 2024 Western Star semi, a 35-year-old man from Wheeling, Illinois, was uninjured in the crash and later released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.