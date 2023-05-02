Car crashes into Verizon store in Fond du Lac; Oakfield man charged

article

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced on Tuesday, May 2 that 20-year-old Benjamin Ayer of Oakfield faces multiple charges after crashing his car into a Fond du Lac Verizon store and injuring five people.

The crash happened on Thursday, April 27. Preliminary information suggests the vehicle driven by Ayer was northbound on N. Rolling Meadows Drive just north of the Walmart parking lot when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle traveled approximately 300 feet off-road through parts of a terrace and parts of the Pet Smart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb of the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the building into Verizon’s showroom.

Ayer faces the following criminal counts:

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

First-degree reckless endangering safety (eight counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of THC

Operating while intoxicated causing injury–first offense

Car crashes into Verizon store in Fond du Lac (Credit: Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)

Officials say the defendant is alleged to have been huffing prior to crashing into the Verizon store. A cannister as well as a marijuana pipe, grinder, and a small amount of marijuana were located in the vehicle.

District Attorney Toney issued the following statement on this case:

"The public has an expectation to be safe from other drivers operating motor vehicles, whether on our roadways, shopping, or in our homes. Anyone that shatters that sense of security for those in our community through criminal actions will be held accountable in our judicial system."

Ayer faces more than 60 years of initial prison confinement if convicted. Cash bond was set at $300,000.