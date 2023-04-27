Car crashes into Verizon store in Fond du Lac; 5 hurt, driver arrested

article

Five people were hurt, one critically, after a car crashed into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac on Thursday, April 27.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Preliminary information suggests the vehicle driven by a 20-year-old male Oakfield resident was northbound on N. Rolling Meadows Drive just north of the Walmart parking lot when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle traveled approximately 300 feet off-road through parts of a terrace and parts of the Pet Smart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb of the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the building into Verizon’s showroom.

Car crashes into Verizon store in Fond du Lac (Credit: Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)

Several customers were inside the Verizon store at the time of the crash. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue attended to four victims inside the store. A 30-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Theda Star medical helicopter took a 29-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 20-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was also transported by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to St. Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Car crashes into Verizon store in Fond du Lac (Credit: Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)

The driver was arrested for Operating While Impaired Causing Great Bodily Harm (Felony) and was assessed by a Fond du Lac County Sheriff Deputy Drug Recognition Expert.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with their Accident Reconstruction Unit.