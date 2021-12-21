Expand / Collapse search

Caledonia Jellystone dog theft, Bruno home

An update to the story involving a woman whose SUV and dog were stolen in Caledonia: "Bruno" the Boston Terrier is back home.

New video was shared with FOX6 Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The victim says she received a phone call from some kids who left the dog in a park, tied to a pole. 

As for her stolen Land Rover, it was also recovered on the south side of Milwaukee. 

The woman admits to leaving her keys in the SUV with Bruno while visiting a holiday lights display. 

