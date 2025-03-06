Caledonia fatal crash; SUV crosses center line, slams into another SUV

article

The Brief Caledonia police are investigating a fatal crash on Northwestern Avenue that happened on Thursday, March 6. Investigators say one SUV crossed the center line – and hit an SUV driving in the opposite direction. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died on the scene.



Caledonia police and firefighters were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Northwestern Avenue on Thursday morning, March 6.

Fatal crash

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The preliminary investigation revealed a white SUV was traveling west on Northwestern Avenue. At the same time, a black SUV was traveling east on Northwestern.

Investigators say it appears the black SUV crossed the center line and into the westbound lane where the vehicles collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the black SUV is identified as a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. He died on the scene. At this time, officials say it is not known if the person died as a result of the crash or suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver and sole occupant of the white SUV is identified as a 39-year-old Racine man. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation.

What you can do:

If you witnessed the accident, or have any additional information, you are urged to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423, extension 1021.