Butterfly Park playground fire; Jaqueh Howell sentencing

20-year-old Jaqueh Howell was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1 in connection with a fire that was set intentionally at Milwaukee's Butterfly Park playground in September 2019.

Jaqueh Howell

Howell was 17 years old at the time of the offense. He was charged along with another teen, Trashun Campbell. They each faced a felony charge of arson of property other than building, as a party to a crime. Howell, however, pleaded guilty in March of this year to a charge of negligent handling of a burning material.

Last week, Howell was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction – with credit for 278 days. Howell must also pay restitution in the amount of $1,000.00 to the City of Milwaukee.

Criminal complaint details

According to the criminal complaint in this case, the fire to the playground equipment at Butterfly Park in Milwaukee was set on Sept. 1. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $30,000 damage. The complaint says one person was originally identified as the person who set the fire. When questioned, that person "identified five individuals as having been involved, including 'Jaqueh Howell' and 'Trashun.'"

Another witness said, "he observed 4-5 subjects start the fire." When questioned by police, this witness said "he had observed Campbell actually light the fire."

Fire at playground at Butterfly Garden near 37th and Meinecke





The complaint says an officer later located Campbell and asked him to stop so police could speak with him. According to the complaint, "Campbell immediately fled on foot through houses and parking lots." Eventually officers caught up to Campbell -- and took him into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Later on Sept. 2, the second witness called police and indicated a second person they were seeking was back. The witness positively identified Howell. Police arrived on the scene -- and Howell was detained. The witness told police "he had observed Howell throwing debris in the fire whenever the fire would diminish in order to help reignite the fire. (The witness) stated he later looked out his window and saw the park burnt and destroyed."

Fire at playground at Butterfly Garden near 37th and Meinecke

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Howell and he stated "that Campbell had asked Howell if he wanted to start a jacket on fire and Howell agreed. Howell stated that Campbell lit the jacket on fire with a lighter near the bench and Howell kicked the jacket by the playground near the base of the stairs. Howell saw the jacket smoking when he left the park, and stated he did not know the park equipment started on fire."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In an interview with police, Campbell "stated that he lit his jacket sleeve on fire with a lighter, and then left the burnt jacket on the slide. Campbell said that the fire 'got big for a while' and recalled the jacket was smoking, but thought the fire was out," the complaint says. Campbell wrote an apology letter, apologizing for burning the park down, the complaint says.

Campbell pleaded guilty to arson of property in May 2021. He was sentenced in June 2021 to two years probation – and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the city.