Butler police seek help identifying hit-and-run suspect, vehicle

The Village of Butler Police Department has requested assistance identifying the suspect or vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that happened Friday, Aug. 28.

Police said a silver or gray Ford F-150 hit a car in a parking lot near 125th and Hampton around 11:20 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle, but does not provide a clear view of a license plate.

There should be light to moderate damage on the back of the F-150, specifically the hitch, as a result of the collision, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-446-5070.