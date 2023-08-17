Burnham Park homicide, Milwaukee man gets 23 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019.

Mario Balli, 48, was found guilty at trial in June of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the area near 33rd and Mitchell on July 16, 2019. An officer was flagged down by a citizen who pointed to an SUV that "appeared to have collided with a fence" at Burnham Park and was "parked on the baseball field." The officer approached the SUV and found Barrera dead in the driver's seat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police later found the shooting happened behind a home, in an alley north of 33rd and Mitchell – and that Barrera’s vehicle rolled out of the alley and onto the baseball field after the shooting.

The criminal complaint said a confidential informant told police that Balli admitted to killing Barrera over a drug deal – and that Balli believed Barrera had stolen $100,000 in money meant for buying drugs. Investigators also found Balli’s fingerprints inside Barrera’s SUV.