Burlington student sex assault; Daniel Powers sentenced

The Brief A former Burlington elementary school staff member was sentenced on Monday, May 5. Daniel Powers pleaded guilty to three charges in January and will spend multiple years behind bars. Powers was accused of "multiple instances" of inappropriate physical contact with students.



A former Burlington elementary school staff member who pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of child abuse was sentenced on Monday, May 5, to 18 months in the Racine County Jail, plus another three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

The accused, Daniel Powers, pleaded guilty to the charges in January. Six other counts against him (first-degree sexual assault of same child and five counts of repeated sexual assault of same child) were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a parent whose children attend Dyer Elementary School reported "multiple instances" of Powers' inappropriate physical contact with students. The alleged contact took place during the 2021-22 school year.

According to a criminal complaint, Powers worked as a teacher's aide at the school. Three students, all girls, were interviewed as part of the early investigation. All three described Powers touching them in ways that made them and/or others feel "uncomfortable."

During the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said investigators developed probable cause that Powers "victimized multiple students" of the school.