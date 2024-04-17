Burlington Pizza Ranch worker hit by garbage truck, identified

A Burlington Pizza Ranch worker killed after a garbage truck backed into him on April 15 has now been identified.

Friends remembered Jake Zappa for always giving back to the community. The 34-year-old lived in Waukesha and helped the community heal after the 2021 Christmas parade attack.

"He was so giving, so kind in so many ways," said Ryan Rehak.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Zappa was active with the Waukesha Civic Theatre, and friends plan to honor him during an upcoming musical. As Rehak prepares for Outskirts Theatre’s next musical, he knows it won’t be the same without his close friend.

"From being just a supporter in the audience to volunteering for us and joining our board, he’s just brought so much light and energy," Rehak said.

Jake Zappa

Rehak said Zappa leaves behind a wife and two children. Zappa also helped young cancer patients through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Jake was always so full of ideas for community outreach and giving back and all these things," said Rehak.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

FOX6 News viewers saw Zappa's generosity in action in 2022. He organized a fundraiser for the Waukesha Blazers after the parade attack; one of the team's players, Jackson Sparks, was among those killed.

Pizza Ranch awarded Zappa and his staff a corporate "Community Impact Award." It recognized Zappa’s work on the fundraiser and also the hundreds of meals his restaurant delivered to first responders hours after the attack. The Burlington Pizza Ranch described Zappa as a "treasured team member" and part of the chain’s "grassroots marketing team."

What ever happened, Rehak said it’s the communities of Waukesha and Racine counties that are now missing one bright light.

Related article

"He will be so greatly missed," Rehak said.

Police said the 25-year-old Burlington man who was driving the garbage truck is cooperating with the investigation. Police are not considering criminal charges.

Burlington police are still investigating the case. They said the truck was fully inspected and had a functioning back-up alarm.