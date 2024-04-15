Burlington fatal crash; Pizza Ranch worker struck by garbage truck

A 34-year-old Waukesha man is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in Burlington on Monday morning, April 15.

Officials say shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, the Racine County Communications Center received the report of an accident in the parking lot of Pizza Ranch on Milwaukee Avenue involving a garbage truck and an injured person.

Burlington fatal crash at Pizza Ranch

Burlington Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. They determined the person hit by the garbage truck was deceased.

A preliminary investigation indicates the garbage truck was backing up when the truck hit the victim while he was walking towards his car. The business was closed at the time of the accident.

The deceased was employed by Pizza Ranch. The department will not be releasing the name of the victim until notification can be confirmed by the family.

Burlington officials were assisted in the investigation by the Racine County Communications Center, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The operator of the garbage truck and the ASDA Company are cooperating with law enforcement efforts to conduct a thorough investigation into this event.