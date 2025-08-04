Burglary on Milwaukee's Lower East Side, police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police need your help in identifying a burglary suspect. The burglary happened back on July 30 near Farwell and Lafayette. Police say he broke into a building and stole things from the vehicles parked inside.



Milwaukee police need your help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary on the city's Lower East Side.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the burglary happened on July 30th, 2025, at about 2:40 a.m. near Farwell and Lafayette.

The suspect (pictured) is described as a male, African American, and 30–40 years old. He has low-cut black hair and a goatee. He is about six feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

Farwell and Lafayette burglary suspect

He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Police say the suspect broke into a locked building and took property from vehicles parked inside.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.