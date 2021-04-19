Bumps in Zoo Interchange to be fixed; ramp closures start April 25

First, we showed you the issues with the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange—here’s what the Wisconsin DOT is doing about it.

With any big road changes comes big closures.

"We will be closing two ramps here in the Zoo Interchange," DOT Regional Communications Manager Michael Pyritz said.

The ramp from Highway 100 to eastbound I-94 and the system ramp that takes you from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-41/894 will be closed for at least a couple of weeks.

The large bumps along the ramps of the interchange have caused some concern among drivers—now it's time to get those fixed.

"What we’re going to do is remove the pavement, dig down into the subsurface, remove a lot of the material and rebuild underneath. It's going to be a permanent fix," Pryitz said.

These road heaves are caused by the ever-changing Wisconsin weather.

"The heaves that you're seeing are due to the freeze and thaw cycle. There's a lot of moisture that can get under there, but for some reason, it is not clearing the way we’ve been expecting it to or hoping that it would. So we're going to step in there and make sure we’re taking the steps to ensure that water does clear and that we don’t see the same issue in the future," he said.

The detour for the I-94 to I-41/894 will take traffic off the freeway and onto Highway 100 south to Greenfield Avenue.

The detour for the highway 100 ramp closure will direct traffic to use Bluemound Road to 84th Street and connect with eastbound I-94.

The DOT asks for your patience as they make the repairs and to please follow the signs.

"Plan ahead, give yourself a little extra time and really think about which route would be best for you," Pyritz said.

The ramps will shut down on Sunday, April 25.

WisDOT hopes these closures will only last 2-3 weeks, weather permitting.